DeLorean - The Rise, Fall and Second Acts of the DeLorean Motor Company

Glory, scandal, downfall, fame, and rebirth—discover the dramatic story of the rebel auto industry titan behind the stainless-steel-bodied, gull-winged sports car we all know and love from Back to the Future.



The tale you thought you knew: DeLorean recounts the life and career of John Z. DeLorean, from his successful career with General Motors, where he was instrumental in launching the Pontiac GTO and jump-starting the ’60s muscle car phenomenon, to the founding in 1975 of the DeLorean Motor Company and its 1981 launch of the now-iconic sports car bearing his name.



Although a decidedly American car and company, the DeLorean story blends an interesting cocktail of Italian design, British financial backing, and a built-from-the-ground-up factory in politically fraught Belfast.



The story turns, beginning in 1982, as DeLorean is entrapped in a drug sting and the company goes into bankruptcy. Though John DeLorean was acquitted ultimately, the original DMC was done all too soon.



After the Los Angeles drug-trafficking trial, John DeLorean worked tirelessly, for the rest of his life, to revive his car, his name, and his company—unfortunately with limited success.



Unexpectedly, the DeLorean car gained a new following based on its starring role in the 1985 movie hit Back to the Future(and its two sequels). Since DMC’s bankruptcy in 1982, several entities have continued efforts to revive the brand for modern times, today’s marketplace, and new audiences.



Rather than consignment to the dustbin of automotive history, the DeLorean has achieved pop-culture status and remains well recognized, with growing appreciation today.



Dispelling common misconceptions about DMC, DeLorean gives you the complete story in one handsomely designed volume illustrated throughout with historic images, period ads, and contemporary photos. Whether you are a car enthusiast, automotive historian, or a pop-culture fan, you are sure to enjoy the ride.