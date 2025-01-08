Motorbooks

DeLorean - The Rise, Fall and Second Acts of the DeLorean Motor Company

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760384718
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$89.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Glory, scandal, downfall, fame, and rebirth—discover the dramatic story of the rebel auto industry titan behind the stainless-steel-bodied, gull-winged sports car we all know and love from Back to the Future.

The tale you thought you knew: DeLorean recounts the life and career of John Z. DeLorean, from his successful career with General Motors, where he was instrumental in launching the Pontiac GTO and jump-starting the ’60s muscle car phenomenon, to the founding in 1975 of the DeLorean Motor Company and its 1981 launch of the now-iconic sports car bearing his name.

Although a decidedly American car and company, the DeLorean story blends an interesting cocktail of Italian design, British financial backing, and a built-from-the-ground-up factory in politically fraught Belfast.

The story turns, beginning in 1982, as DeLorean is entrapped in a drug sting and the company goes into bankruptcy. Though John DeLorean was acquitted ultimately, the original DMC was done all too soon. 

After the Los Angeles drug-trafficking trial, John DeLorean worked tirelessly, for the rest of his life, to revive his car, his name, and his company—unfortunately with limited success.

Unexpectedly, the DeLorean car gained a new following based on its starring role in the 1985 movie hit Back to the Future(and its two sequels). Since DMC’s bankruptcy in 1982, several entities have continued efforts to revive the brand for modern times, today’s marketplace, and new audiences. 

Rather than consignment to the dustbin of automotive history, the DeLorean has achieved pop-culture status and remains well recognized, with growing appreciation today.

Dispelling common misconceptions about DMC, DeLorean gives you the complete story in one handsomely designed volume illustrated throughout with historic images, period ads, and contemporary photos. Whether you are a car enthusiast, automotive historian, or a pop-culture fan, you are sure to enjoy the ride.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
DeLorean - The Rise, Fall and Second Acts of the DeLorean Motor Company
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
192
Author:
Matt Stone
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
John Z, The Delorean & Me: Tales From An Insider (9780985657888) John Z, The Delorean & Me: Tales From An Insider (9780985657888)

John Z, The Delorean & Me - Tales From An Insider

Delorean Publisher

$350.00
Author: Barrie Wills, ISBN: 9780985657888, Hardcover Book, Published in 2015, 392 pages. John Z, The DeLorean & Me, illustrated by hundreds of photographs, tells of the hard work, effort and...
Out of stock
The DoLorean Story: The Car, The People, The Scandal The DoLorean Story: The Car, The People, The Scandal Back Cover

The DeLorean Story - The Car, The People, The Scandal

Haynes

$99.95
Author: Nick Sutton, ISBN: 9780857333148, 2nd hand book in excellent condition This is the inside account of the DeLorean I saga written by a senior manager who worked with the company from beginning...
Out of stock
Hard Driving William Haddad: My Years With John DeLorean (9780863791291)

Hard Driving William Haddad - My Years With John DeLorean

W.H.Allen

$45.00
Author: William Haddad, Softbound, 242 Pages, ISBN: 9780863791291, First Edition, 1985 - **SeEcond-Hand Book in excellent condition** In 1978 the British Government agreed to invest...