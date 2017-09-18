Derek Bell - All my Porsche races

By Derek Bell and Richard Heseltine

Over the course of his long and hugely successful career, Derek Bell’s name became inextricably linked to Porsche. Among countless other victories, the British ace won the Le Mans 24 Hours four times for the legendary German marque, the Daytona 24 Hours three times, and he twice claimed the World Sportscar Championship. In this latest publication from Porter Press International, Bell and renowned motorsport author Richard Heseltine document each and every race that he drove for Porsche, offering a fascinating – and very personal – insight into a golden era for the marque and for sportscar racing in general.

The full story of Bell’s career with Porsche, from the fearsome 917 to the iconic 956, 962 and 911

A compelling insight into his famous victories at classic races such as Le Mans and Daytona – recounted in his own words

A full account of driving alongside fellow heroes such as Stefan Bellof, Jo Siffert, Hans Stuck and Jacky Ickx

Three decades of racing history covered in detail, from the 1971 Buenos Aires 1000km to the 2000 Daytona 24 Hours

Exhaustive research includes almost 200 races from around the world, including the World Sportscar Championship, IMSA and All-Japan Sports-Prototype Championship

Illustrated with superb images from the Porsche archive as well as Derek Bell’s own collection

The authors

Derek Bell MBE is one of motorsport’s best-known and best-loved ambassadors. Most renowned for his enormous success in sportscars, he was also a force to be reckoned with in single-seaters, competing in Formula Three, Formula Two and Grand Prix racing. He first raced for Porsche in 1971 as part of the famous JWA factory team.

Respected writer and motor-racing authority Richard Heseltine specialises in classic and contemporary performance cars. A regular contributor to publications such as Classic & Sports Car, Motor Sport and Octane, he has also written celebrated books on a wide variety of motoring topics.

Book specifications: Jacketed Hardback * 276 pages * Format 240mm x 280mm landscape * 200+ photos, inc. colour

The authors

Derek Bell MBE is one of motorsport’s best-known and best-loved ambassadors. Most renowned for his enormous success in sportscars, he was also a force to be reckoned with in single-seaters, competing in Formula Three, Formula Two and Grand Prix racing. He first raced for Porsche in 1971 as part of the famous JWA factory team.

Respected writer and motor-racing authority Richard Heseltinespecialises in classic and contemporary performance cars. A regular contributor to publications such as Classic & Sports Car, Motor Sport and Octane, he has also written celebrated books on a wide variety of motoring topics.

Book specifications: Jacketed Hardback * 276 pages * Format 240mm x 280mm landscape * 200+ photos, inc. colour