Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners' Workshop Manual

SKU:
9781785211355
UPC:
9781785211355
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
  • Douglas A-1 Skyraider 1945 - 85 Owners Workshop Manual
US$34.61

Description

DOUGLAS A-1 SKYRAIDER MANUAL

The Douglas Skyraider enjoyed a long and successful combat career with the US Navy and US Marine Corps flying off aircraft carriers in the Korean War (1950–53); during the Vietnam War (1964–72) with the US Navy, USAF and South Vietnamese Air Force as a close air-support aircraft; with the French Air Force in the Algerian War of the 1960s, and with mercenary pilots in the 1970s during the civil war in Chad. Centrepiece of this manual is Kennet Aviation’s AD-4NA Skyraider, G-RADR, a combat veteran with a richly documented service history.

Author: Tony Hoskins is a published author and Deputy Chief Engineer of Kennet Aviation, a specialist warbird restoration company whose aircraft include Douglas Skyraider G-RADR. As well as undertaking aircraft restoration in his Sussex workshop, Tony also collaborates with other warbird operators. He lives in Sussex.

More Details

Part number: 
H6135
Dimensions: 
270 x 210 mm
# of pages: 
192
ISBN-13: 
9781785211355
ISBN-10: 
1785211358
Publication date: 
Sunday, 31 December, 2017
Language: 
English
Author(s): 
Tony Hoskins
View AllClose

Additional Information

Part Number:
H6135
ISBN:
9781785211355
Publication Date:
Sunday, 31 December, 2017
Author:
Tony Hoskins
View AllClose

Related Products