Tracking the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner's journey from his childhood in Tasmania right through his Hall of Fame racing career and battles along the way, Driven: The John Bowe Story has been written with award-winning journalist Andrew Maclean and explores the whole gamut of Bowe’s life on and off the track.

The Supercars Hall of Famer is brutally honest in the 352-page hardcover book, openly outlining his battles with depression and his fault in the breakdowns of previous relationships off-track.

Within its pages he also recalls his numerous successes on track that include being the only driver in the history of the sport to win the Australian Touring Car Championship, Australian Drivers Championship and Australian Sports Car Championship.

His early years of growing up in Tasmania and going racing in the Apple Isle are covered in depth, as well his emergence as an open-wheel racing star via Formula 2, Formula 5000 and Formula Pacific, and his move into touring cars with Volvo.

Bowe’s decade-long racing partnership with Dick Johnson is explored in depth, a relationship that resulted in Bathurst 1000 victories in 1989 and 1994 as well as Bowe’s 1995 Australian Touring Car Championship success.

A two-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner, Bowe is also a six-time Touring Car Masters champion in the wildly popular muscle car class.

The book features a wide range of never-before-seen photos, including many from the Bowe family’s own archives.

Driven: The John Bowe Story is the first book published on Bowe, who was inducted into the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame in 2018, and is set to sell quickly.