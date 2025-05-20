Veloce Publishing

Driving the Dragon - The Rise of the Chinese Car Industry

Description

China is now at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption and a wave of Chinese manufactured cars is now hitting Europe and the West. As the world's largest car producer since 2008, China's automotive industry deserves a closer look.

Driving the Dragon explores the history of Chinese car manufacture, looking at some of the important cars on that journey, the false starts and missed opportunities. The story begins with the Rover 75 and how it played a key role in moving the Chinese car industry forward. It concludes with a look at cars from the likes of BYD, Zeekr and Nio, which are becoming mainstream in the UK and Europe as some of the most competitive electric vehicles on the market, not just in terms of price but also performance and desirability.

For many people China is still a very enigmatic country, not helped by recent political events. While the book focuses on the automotive industry it also looks at the country itself and examines the culture surrounding the industry.

The author spent 30 years in China, teaching, test driving and reviewing Chinese cars, and writing, while witnessing first-hand the extraordinary growth of the Chinese car industry.

