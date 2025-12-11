Ecurie Ecosse - One Glorious Decade - All The Jaguars

Description

EXCLUSIVE ECURIE ECOSSE BOOK BREAKS NEW GROUND - 350 numbered copies only.
After more than six years of hard work, this is most informative book ever written on Jaguar's multi-Le Mans winning Scottish racing team.

It is filled with unknown facts such as: The reason David Murray skipped Britain for the Canaries, The full history of Murray and his family which helped establish Australia from the 1820s, The true history of the faithful old hard-working bus transporters,  How Ron Gaudion and Lofty England conspired to keep the 1957 Le Mans winning D-Type out of Wilkie Wilkinson's - hands before the event, How Jaguar used illegal reserve tanks at Le Mans, Profiles on each of the drivers, Profiles on each of the race cars - and the road Jaguars driven by David Murray and the entire team, The 116 races contested in that time covered, Why Jaguar cut ties with Ecurie Ecosse in late 1957.
The massive book is 652 pages large, and includes every aspect of the team in its first ten years while it raced only Jaguar-powered cars. Significantly, one of the major aspects of the book is the huge input by the late-Ron Gaudion - the only person to prepare and crew the three Le Mans winning D-Types. He takes the reader right inside the team (and Jaguar), so that soon it is obvious that without his joining Ecurie Ecosse shortly after the 1955 Le Mans race, the Scottish team could NOT have twice won the French classic. Ron's relationship with Jaguar was very close, even while he was at Ecurie Ecosse. Ron, a young Aussie engineer, was on a working holiday and became the first person taken on by Jaguar to build the production D-Type models. He welded the first frames, and was invited into the Competition Department to build and prepare the 1955 factory racers. He then crewed the winning car. There was nothing about the revolutionary D-Type technically Ron did not know - and he took all of that knowledge with him to Edinburgh. This tome has over 750 high quality images, the majority not published before. Many were shots taken personally by Ron. All 350 books are numbered, and it will not be reprinted.
Additional Information

Book Title:
Ecurie Ecosse - One Glorious Decade - All The Jaguars
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
652
Author:
Les Hughes
