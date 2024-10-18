Engineer in Your Pocket (Carroll Smith) - A Practical Guide to Tuning the Race Car Chassis and Suspension

Description
Store all the answers in your hip pocket! This handy pocket guide written by racing professional Carroll Smith suggests realistic solutions to common race car handling problems. Formatted listing causes and possible effects, and problems and possible causes. Spiralbound, 3 1/2"x 7 3/4", 32 pgs.'
Additional Information
|
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Engineer in Your Pocket
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
1998
|
Pages:
|
32
|
Author:
|
Carroll Smith
|
