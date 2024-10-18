Engineer in Your Pocket (Carroll Smith) - A Practical Guide to Tuning the Race Car Chassis and Suspension

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780965160018
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$50.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Store all the answers in your hip pocket! This handy pocket guide written by racing professional Carroll Smith suggests realistic solutions to common race car handling problems. Formatted listing causes and possible effects, and problems and possible causes. Spiralbound, 3 1/2"x 7 3/4", 32 pgs.'

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Engineer in Your Pocket
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1998
Pages:
32
Author:
Carroll Smith
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Steve Smith's Trackside Chassis Tuning Guide Steve Smith's Trackside Chassis Tuning Guide

Steve Smith's Trackside Chassis Tuning Guide

Steve Smith

$39.95
By: Steve Smith . Description all common handling problems listed with possible causes all possible chassis tuning changes and their effect on handling.   Other Details Publisher Code:...
Out of stock
Advanced Race Car Suspension Development (Steve Smith) (9780936834054)

Advanced Race Car Suspension Development (Steve Smith)

Steve Smith

$99.95
Author: Steve Smith, Softbound, 171 Pages, ISBN: 9780936834054, Revised Edition, 1995 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** Table of Contents Chapter        ...
Out of stock
On Sale
Mustang Chassis, Driveline &amp; Suspension Tuning Mustang Chassis, Driveline &amp; Suspension Tuning

Mustang Chassis, Driveline and Suspension Tuning

HPBooks

Now: $67.00
Was: $89.95
By: Editors of Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords Magazine . Ford's Mustang has been a performance legend since it was introduced in 1964. The most recent 5.0- and 4.6-litre versions have been...