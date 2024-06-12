Cassell

Enzo Ferrari - The definitive biography of an icon

Description

This is the definitive account of how Enzo Ferrari became the master of motor racing, and one of the most complex, important and imposing figures in the 20th century.

The book draws upon years of original research, conducted in Italy and abroad, and unveils hidden aspects of Ferrari's career - from his early days as a racer, to how he founded the Ferrari company, and even his dealings with the Italian Fascist government and Communist leaders.

Learn how Ferrari pushed his drivers to the brink of disaster, revolutionised the automobile industry and overcame family and company infighting on his rise to greatness.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Enzo Ferrari - The definitive biography of an icon
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
519
Author:
Luca Dal Monte
