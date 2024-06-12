Enzo Ferrari - The definitive biography of an icon

This is the definitive account of how Enzo Ferrari became the master of motor racing, and one of the most complex, important and imposing figures in the 20th century.



The book draws upon years of original research, conducted in Italy and abroad, and unveils hidden aspects of Ferrari's career - from his early days as a racer, to how he founded the Ferrari company, and even his dealings with the Italian Fascist government and Communist leaders.



Learn how Ferrari pushed his drivers to the brink of disaster, revolutionised the automobile industry and overcame family and company infighting on his rise to greatness.