Factory-Original Jaguar MK1 and MK2 (Nigel Thorley)

Originality guide including 240, 340, S-Type, 420, Daimler V8 and Sovereign

Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons had a terrific hit on his hands when he launched the “compact” 2.4 Litre sports saloon in 1956. Motorists loved it, and a year later those wanting more thrills were offered the 120mph 3.4 Litre. Both were replaced in 1960 by the Mark II models, which added a 3.8 Litre, and from there on the range was developed and expanded with the long-booted S-type of 1964, the 4.2 litre 420 of 1967, and the final 240/340 models of 1968. Alongside there were the Daimler V8 and Sovereign models. The success of this family of cars can be attributed to Lyons’s faultless instinct for what buyers wanted and his unerring eye when it came to styling his cars.

The Mark I and Mark II and their derivatives have been heading the list of desirable classic cars for many years, and more and more worn-out, semi-derelict and long-forgotten examples are being dragged out of garages and barns to be restored and given a new life.

For those seeking originality in a restoration, or considering the purchase of a car, or even noting points of originality or otherwise in a car they already own, this book provides the comprehensive guide to factory specifications, equipment and finishes in all departments.

It covers engine and transmission, body panels, interior and extrerior trim and badging, electrics, dashboard, instruments, switches and controls, lamps, under-bonnet components, paint and trim colours – in fact everything right down to the tool kit, from the beginning of production to the end.

The text is accompanied by some 300 specially commisioned colour photographs of outstanding examples of the cars, enabling the reader to view every model and variant in considerable detail.