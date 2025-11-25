Herridge & Sons

Factory-Original Land-Rover Defender - Originality Guide to Defender Models 1920-2016

Factory-Original Land-Rover Defender - Originality Guide to Land Rover Defender Models 1920-2016

The Land Rover Defender name was officially introduced in 1990, marking a major turning point in the evolution of the coil-sprung utility Land Rovers. From that point until 2016, the Defender range developed steadily – with a succession of updates to engines, trim levels, equipment and body styles. Built to work but increasingly adapted for leisure and lifestyle use, the Defender 90, 110 and 130 became icons in their own right. Today they are prized by collectors and enthusiasts, but also in demand by buyers seeking the right example – with originality and correct specification often making all the difference.

This book is the ultimate reference for understanding what left the factory, when, and how to spot it. It covers every major production change, all key engine and trim variants, plus special editions and regional versions including North American models. Over 330 photographs highlight factory-correct examples, supported by expert commentary from leading Land Rover historian James Taylor.

Factory-Original Land Rover Defender is ideal for restorers, owners – and anyone considering a purchase – who wants to ensure they have the right vehicle, with the right parts and features in place. 

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Factory-Original Land-Rover Defender
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
146
Author:
James Taylor
Sync Category Code:
261186
