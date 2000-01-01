Ferrari 166 To F50 Gt The Racing Berlinettas

Author: John Starkey, Christopher Renwick, Philipe Olczyk, ISBN: 9780966509441

Includes A Chassis By Chassis History Of The Racing Berlinettas With Period B&w Photos And Colour Plates 366 Pages Hardbound

Ferrari 166 to F50GT The Racing Berlinettas is a 366-page book, containing over 140 illustrations and photographs, and offers definitive coverage of the Ferrari racing Gran Turismo berlinettas beginning with the earliest example in 1947 to the stillborn F50GT. Each model of Ferraris famous GT Berlinettas is fully described and a series of appendices provide the racing and ownership history of each individual car by chassis number, as well as a wealth of technical information. This is a must have volume for any serious Ferrari enthusiast and is a companion to John Starkeys previous winner FERRARI Fifty Years On The Track.