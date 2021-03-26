Ferrari 250 GTE (Ed heuvink with Yvo Alexander)

$395.00
Description

Hardcover book, published in 2020, 288 pages

The author of automobile books Ed Heuvink and car lover Yvo Alexander - owners of a Ferrari 250 GTE from 1963 for more than twenty years - have teamed up to tell the story of the 250 GTE in this book.

The content combines the history, data and facts, reproductions of historical documents as well as historical black and white photos and current color motifs of various Ferrari 250 GTEs.

The Pininfarina-designed Ferrari 250 GTE was the first large-scale four-seater Ferrari to be built in the early 1960s with almost a thousand units built.

In this unique book, author Ed Heuvink tells the whole story behind this vehicle, from Enzo Ferrari at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo, to the motorsport history of Scuderia Ferrari in the 1920s and 1930s, to the 250 GTE project in the late 1950s. Among other things, the author describes in detail the famous Colombo three-liter V12 engine and Battista 'Pinin' Farina's participation in the Pininfarina design.

The book is illustrated with partially unseen historical photographs, pictures of many still preserved 250 GTEs, which are distributed around the world today, and beautiful detailed photos. The hardcover book with dust jacket is limited to only 954 numbered copies, because the same number of 250 GTEs were built.

In addition to being introduced by Ferrari 250 GTE owner Yvo Alexander, the work includes a foreword by Luigi Chinetti Jr., the son of the Ferrari importer in the United States.

The 288-page book is a fantastic addition to the book collection of any Ferrari or sports car fan.

