Ferrari 250GT Tour de France'

Author: John Starkey, ISBN: 9781787112575, Published in 2018, Paperback, 144 pages

The Ferrari GT Berlinettas are undeniably beautiful and, arguably, the greatest Ferrari racing cars ever built. The 250 GT Competizione Berlinetta - now popularly known as the Tour de France Berlinetta, in honour of the model's domination of the great French event with four outright victories - was the true forerunner of the series of cars which established Ferrari as a major force in sports car racing. Here is the story of the development, building and racing of the Tour de France Ferraris. Importantly, the book also contains individual histories of the Ferrari TdF Berlinettas. Out of print for many years, this classic edition has been reissued in paperback format, due to popular demand.