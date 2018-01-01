  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Ferrari 250GT Tour de France'

Ferrari 250GT Tour de France'

Hover over image to zoom

  • Ferrari 250GT Tour de France'
Veloce Publishing
US$61.56
Stock Code SKU:
9781787112575
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: John Starkey, ISBN: 9781787112575, Published in 2018, Paperback, 144 pages

The Ferrari GT Berlinettas are undeniably beautiful and, arguably, the greatest Ferrari racing cars ever built. The 250 GT Competizione Berlinetta - now popularly known as the Tour de France Berlinetta, in honour of the model's domination of the great French event with four outright victories - was the true forerunner of the series of cars which established Ferrari as a major force in sports car racing. Here is the story of the development, building and racing of the Tour de France Ferraris. Importantly, the book also contains individual histories of the Ferrari TdF Berlinettas. Out of print for many years, this classic edition has been reissued in paperback format, due to popular demand.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2018 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Ferrari 250GT Tour de France' to your wish list.