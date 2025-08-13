Ferrari 275P 0816 - The only Ferrari to have won Le Mans twice

Limited to 750 copies.

OVERVIEW

In 1963, Ferrari introduced its first mid/rear-engined car with a V12 engine, the 250 P sports racing car. Four examples of the 250 P were built for the 1963 season, including the subject of this book, chassis 0816, and they immediately proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the races in which they competed. Along with the 275 Ps and 330 Ps, these cars were built to run in the prototype (initially called experimental) category of the FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship. Over the two years that they were Ferrari works entries, they competed in a total of seven races in the Challenge Mondiale/Prototypes Trophy divisions. They took victory in six of them, with three of these wins being recorded by chassis 0816 – the only races the car participated in. Of these three wins, two were at Le Mans, making this the only Ferrari to have won Le Mans twice! This one-off, art-style book provides a comprehensive history of this truly iconic and historic Ferrari. From its three wins as a works car to its racing in America throughout the mid-to-late 1960s to nearly five decades of ownership by renowned Ferrari collector Pierre Bardinon for his Collection Mas du Clos to its current ownership, with whom it went on something of a renaissance tour, travelling around the Continent, the UK and the USA.

KEY POINTS

A comprehensive history of the only Ferrari to have won Le Mans twice

Ferrari competed in a total of seven races in the Challenge Mondiale/Prototypes Trophy divisions in 1963 and 1964 and took victory in six of them. Chassis 0816 won three of the six, the only races it participated in

Raced at three major circuits: Sebring, Le Mans, and Road America. Detailed circuit maps and reports on all three

In each of the three races that it won, it was with a different driver pairing, with no one works driver having driven it more than one race

The car’s drivers receive in-depth profiles: Ludovico Scarfiotti, Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Umberto Maglioli, Jean Guichet, Nino Vaccarella, Willy Mairesse, Mauro Bianchi, Major William ‘Bill’ Cooper, Charlie Kolb, Dick Drexler, Pedro Rodríguez, Charles ‘Chuck’ Parsons

One-off, large-format, art-style book featuring much period photography and a creative modern-day photoshoot that highlights the car’s profile, details, and originality

THE AUTHOR

Keith Bluemel started writing about Ferrari in 1980 and is one of the world’s leading authorities on the marque. Along with writing Ferrari 250 GTO: The autobiography of 4153 GT for Porter Press, Keith acted as consultant on Ultimate Ferrari 250 GTO and Ferrari Uovo, and authored Ferrari F40 for Porter Press. He has also written a number of authoritative Ferrari books for other publishers. Bluemel is a contributor to leading Ferrari magazines, a life member of the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain and a Ferrari concours judge, including Concorso Italiano, the Winter Park Concours, Concours on the Avenue (Carmel), Pebble Beach and Salon Privé. He is also a member of The International Advisory Council for the Preservation of the Ferrari Automobile (IAC/PFA).