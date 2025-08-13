Giorgio NADA Editore

Ferrari 308-208-328 (Supercars)

Description

While it is true that the V12 engine has always been seen as the most iconic power unit for the road cars – not to mention to the racing models – that have left the factory in Maranello, it is equally true that in the mid-Seventies it was an eight-cylinder car that definitively projected Ferrari towards an industrial dimension.

The 308 GTB, which appeared at the 1975 Paris Motor Show, was the model that proved capable of revolutionising the image of the Ferrari berlinettas, an image once again born out of the flair of Leonardo Fioravanti. With its soft yet muscular lines, the 308 took the lead in a long line of GTs from the Cavallino – including the 208 and the 328 – all powered by V8 engines located behind the cockpit and offered with closed and open bodywork, which drove the Maranello marque into the late 1980s, with previously unheard of production figures.

Those unforgettable cars, now more than ever sought after by collectors, could hardly be absent from the Supercars series.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Ferrari 308-208-328 (Supercars)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
168
Author:
Gaetano Derosa
