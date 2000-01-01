Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Ferrari
Ferrari: A Memory (1 Feb 1989 by Gino Rancati, Hardcover)
Ferrari: A Memory (1 Feb 1989 by Gino Rancati, Hardcover)
SKU:
9780879383398
UPC:
9780879383398
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$95.00
Current Stock:
2
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
View All
Close
×
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
Herridge & Sons
Coachwork on Ferrari V12 Road Cars 1948 - 1989
$125.00
Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781906133696, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 160 pages Of all the great cars to bear the Ferrari name, none are as much loved or as widely respected as the classic...
$125.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Ferrari, the Man, the Machines (1 May 1982 by Stan Grayson Hardcover)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
The Ferrari (first edition, 1959, by Hans Tanner, Hardcover)
$75.00
2nd hand book in very good condition.
$75.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Ferrari 815 The Genesis Of Ferrari (by Franco Varisco, Hardcover)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine (Hardcover by Brock Yates)
$95.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$95.00
Add to Cart
×