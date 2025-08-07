Ferrari F1 1948-1963 (Piero Casucci, 1985, Italian / English text)

Description

Ferrari F1 1948-1963 (Piero Casucci, 1985, Italian / English text)  - 2nd hand book in very good condition.

Ferrari F1 1948–1963 by Piero Casucci is a definitive chronicle of Ferrari’s formative years in Formula 1 racing. This meticulously researched book traces the legendary Italian marque’s journey from its post-war debut through its rise as a dominant force in Grand Prix racing.

Packed with detailed race histories, technical specifications, rare photographs, and expert analysis, Casucci’s work highlights iconic drivers, breakthrough engineering innovations, and the epic battles that shaped the golden era of Formula 1. From early models like the 125 F1 to the powerful 156 “Sharknose,” the book offers deep insights into Ferrari’s evolving race cars and the passion behind the prancing horse emblem.

Ideal for motorsport historians, Ferrari aficionados, and racing enthusiasts, Ferrari F1 1948–1963 is a must-have for anyone looking to explore the heritage and legacy of one of Formula 1’s most storied teams.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Ferrari F1 1948-1963
Author:
Piero Casucci
Language:
English, Italian
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
1985
Pages:
80
