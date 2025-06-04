Amberley Books

Ferrari - The Monopostos of 1948-52

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398123816
UPC:
9781398123816
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Featuring rare archive photographs, this is an indispensable guide to Ferrari’s first racing cars and the emergence of motor racing as an elite sports phenomenon.

Ferrari have the distinction of being the only manufacturer to have competed throughout the history of Formula 1. The company’s early Formula 1 and Formula 2 cars first appeared at the Italian Grand Prix in September 1948.

It was these cars, particularly in 1950 and 1951, that really brought the name Ferrari to the attention of the general public by competing at the very pinnacle of motor racing, the Formula 1 World Championship.

During the Second World War, Enzo Ferrari had a factory in Maranello making grinding machines, but he had a burning ambition – to dominate international motor racing. Within two years, his workforce had produced the company’s first sports car and in 1948 Ferrari presented his first single-seater F1 cars to the world.

By 1951, his new 4.5-litre F1 cars were beating his old nemesis, Alfa Romeo, on their way to winning the World Championship in 1952 and 1953. John Starkey tells the story of those early years as Ferrari struggled to overcome many obstacles to win the new World Championship.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ferrari - The Monopostos of 1948-52
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
96
Author:
John Starkey
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Coachwork on Ferrari V12 Road Cars 1948 - 1989 Coachwork on Ferrari V12 Road Cars 1948 - 1989

Coachwork on Ferrari V12 Road Cars 1948 - 1989

Herridge & Sons

MSRP: $125.00
$80.00
Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781906133696, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 160 pages Of all the great cars to bear the Ferrari name, none are as much loved or as widely respected as the classic...