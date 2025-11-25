Ferrari Under the Bed - A Memoir and History of 0046M (Darrell Westfaul)

Darrell Westfaul owned the Ferrari 166 Mille Miglia 0046M for forty years, purchasing it as his first car when he was twenty-one. This was followed by over five decades of researching its past owners and uncovering the history they shared with it. This book results from Westfaul's quest to gather obscure and previously unknown first-hand information about a Ferrari that not only had a successful competition career but also traveled extensively in retirement. Over its lifetime, it reached three continents and crossed the Atlantic numerous times.



Had it remained in its original form, it would have been a rare and significant car. However, the modifications it underwent have made it truly unique and historically important. This book delves into the reasons behind every change, offering as much insight as can be gleaned.



This volume includes a detailed account of 0046M's competition history, with the voices of the men who raced it, transcribed directly from their memories, as well as conversations with others whose lives intersected with the car. Ultimately, this book tells the story of a man, his car, and the bond they shared over many years.