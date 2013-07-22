Fiat 126 (73 - 87) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Saloon, including special/limited edition., Petrol: 594 and 652cc (air-cooled).

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages:

Cover: Paperback

Published: Monday, July 22, 2013

Part Number: 305

ISBN: 9780857336507

Author:

Description 1:

Sedan. Classic Reprint

Description 2:

Petrol: 594cc, 652cc (air-cooled)

Description 3:



Description 4:

