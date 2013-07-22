Fiat 126 (73 - 87) Haynes Repair Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780857336507
UPC:
9780857336507
MPN:
305
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$66.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Saloon, including special/limited edition., Petrol: 594 and 652cc (air-cooled).

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, July 22, 2013
Part Number: 305
ISBN: 9780857336507
Author:

Description 1:
Sedan. Classic Reprint

Description 2:
Petrol: 594cc, 652cc (air-cooled)

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

Fiat X1/9 (74 - 89) Haynes Repair Manual Fiat X1|9 1974 - 1989 Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Fiat X1/9 (74 - 89) Haynes Repair Manual

Haynes

$66.95
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are...
Fiat 500 (57 - 73) Haynes Repair Manual
Add to Cart

Fiat 500 (57 - 73) Haynes Repair Manual

$66.95
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are...