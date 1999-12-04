Fiat Punto Petrol & Diesel (94 - Oct 99) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Hatchback inc. Selecta and special/limited editions., Petrol: 1.1 litre (1108cc) and 1.2 litre (1242cc)., Diesel and turbo-Diesel: 1.7 litre (1698cc).

Does NOT cover 1.4 litre (1372cc) or 1.6 litre (1581cc) petrol engines. Does NOT cover Cabriolet or revised range introduced October 1999.

Published: Saturday, December 4, 1999

