Fiat X1/9 (1974-1980) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!, --Step-by-step procedures, --Easy-to-follow photos, --Complete troubleshooting section, --Valuable short cuts, --Color spark plug diagnosis

Specific Information: Fiat X1/9 Haynes Repair Manual for 1974 thru 1980, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 192
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 34025
ISBN: 9780856967177
Author: Haynes Staff

Coupe

Petrol: 1.3L (1290cc 128 AS.040.5), 1.5L

