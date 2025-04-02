Motorbooks

Fire Engines (Fred Crismon, 1997)

Description

Fire Engines by Fred Crismon & Donald Wood is a comprehensive visual and historical guide to the evolution of fire-fighting vehicles. This meticulously researched book showcases an extensive collection of fire engines from early horse-drawn steam pumpers to modern high-tech apparatus, offering a fascinating look at the innovations that have shaped fire-fighting history.

Packed with rare photographs, detailed descriptions, and expert insights, Fire Engines is perfect for fire service professionals, history buffs, and enthusiasts of emergency vehicles. Whether you're intrigued by classic fire trucks or the latest advancements in fire-fighting technology, this book delivers a deep and engaging exploration of these lifesaving machines.

A must-have for collectors and fans of fire-fighting history, Fire Engines is an essential addition to any library dedicated to emergency response, engineering, or automotive history.

