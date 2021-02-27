Floyd Clymer's Book of the Weber Carburetor

Description

Floyd Clymer's Book of the Weber Carburetor

Author: Floyd Clymer
ISBN: 9781588501059
Pages: 112
Dimensions: 5 1/2" x 8 1/2"

Description: 112 pages, 119 illustrations, size 5.5 x 8.5 inches. Compiled and updated from the Floyd Clymer book titled ‘Handbook of Imported Carburetors & Fuel Injection’, this publication is specific to the 45 DCOE, 40 DCOE, 26 IMB, 22 IM, 26 IM, 28 ICP, 28 ICI, 32 IMPE, 36 DCD and 28/36 DCD series of Weber carburetors.

While there are certainly other books that deal with current Weber products, detailed information on these earlier carburetors is more difficult to find. Obviously, in addition to Alfa Romeo and Fiat automobiles, much of the information in this publication will be applicable to other vehicles that are equipped with similar Weber carburetion systems. Therefore, we believe this book is an important addition to any enthusiast’s library and will help keep their Weber equipped automobiles in top operating condition.

The book is split into two main sections, the first section deals with the ‘Theory and Practice’ of this series of Weber carburetors, the second section focuses on the installation, tune up and maintenance of Weber carburetors as fitted to the Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 models, including the TI Super and Sprint GT Sedan, the 1600 Spider, Veloce and GT and the Fiat 500, 600, 1100, 1200 and 1500 Cabriolet. An illustrated list of special tools is also included

View AllClose

