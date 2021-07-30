Ford Cars - Ford UK cars 1945-1995 - A Pictorial History (David Rowe)

Paperback book, published in 2021, 160 pages

Ford cars can be found all over the world, and vintage models appear at most classic car shows. This book helps to identify the models sold by Ford of Britain, and provides detailed information on each model, with technical specifications, original colour photographs, and lists the colour schemes that were available. Continuing this popular series covering classic British cars, David Rowe now turns his keen eye to the British Ford models. He is well placed to do so, having worked at two Ford dealerships over a 30-year period and has driven many of the models covered by this book.