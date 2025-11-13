In the early 1990s, Ford moved away from its decades-old small-block pushrod V-8 engine designs and introduced a new “modular” overhead-cam (OHC) V-8 engine, which was the 4.6L V-8. This design was used in all of Ford’s V-8 applications from F-150 trucks to Mustangs and Crown Victorias. After 20 years of the 4.6L engine, it was once again time for a major update, and the Coyote V-8 engine was introduced for the 2011 model year. While more evolutionary than revolutionary, displacement was increased from 4.6L to 5.0L, and every part of the engine was improved with modern technology. The Coyote engine is simply better and more powerful than its predecessors.

Now, the Coyote engine is nearly 15 years old. While they are very durable engines, the older units have accumulated a significant number of miles and are starting to wear out. In Ford Coyote Engines: How to Rebuild, industry veteran Jim Smart takes you through all of the steps to return your Coyote engine to like-new condition. Heads, cams, the valvetrain, rotating assemblies, engine blocks, machining, break-in, and tuning are all covered.

In addition, Smart provides an in-depth history of the four different Coyote engine generations and provides expert knowledge about planning your build, parts selection, and the engine math that is required to make the best rebuild decisions. Whether you want to do your own rebuild or farm it out to a professional (as an informed customer), this book provides all of the knowledge you need to return your Coyote engine to its former glory.