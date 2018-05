Brooklands Books Performance Portfolio, 136 pages, paperback

This book charts the story of the RS Escorts & Mexicos which excelled themselves in international rallies in the 70s. Included are road, comparison & long term tests, model intros & advice on buying a good used example. Models covered: Mark I & II, Mexico, RS1600, RS1800 & RS2000. 136 pages with 32 in colour. SB.