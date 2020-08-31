Ford Falcon BA , BF and FG Series, Territory SX SY SZ Series 2002 - 2016 Workshop Manual

9781875787012
9781875787012
36734
New
  • Ford Falcon BA , BF and FG Series, Territory SX SY SZ Series 2002 - 2016 Workshop Manual (9781875787012)
Description

What's covered:
Ford Falcon 2002-2016
Ford Territory 2004-2016
Rear wheel drive and all wheel drive

Series –

Falcon: BA, BF, FG, FG-X
Territory: SX, SY, SZ

Body – Sedan, Wagon, Ute

Engines –

Petrol:

4.0L 6 cyl DOHC 24v MPEFI,

4.0L 6 cyl DOHC 24v MPEFI Turbo

Diesel:

2.7L (TDV6) diesel turbo

 

Exclusions: 

Does not cover V8 engines or LPG models

Table of contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2A: Six-cylinder petrol engine
Chapter 2B: V6 diesel engine
Chapter 2C: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4A: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 4B: Emission control systems
Chapter 5A: Starting and charging systems
Chapter 5B: Distributor ignition systems
Chapter 5C: Distributorless ignition systems
Chapter 6: Clutch
Chapter 7A: Manual transaxle
Chapter 7B: Automatic transaxle
Chapter 8: Driveshafts
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring Diagrams


More details
Part number:  36734
ISBN-10: 1620920239
ISBN-13: 9781875787012
Language: English
# of pages: 384
Publication date: Monday, 31 August, 2020
Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm

