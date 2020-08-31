Ford Falcon BA , BF and FG Series, Territory SX SY SZ Series 2002 - 2016 Workshop Manual

What's covered:

Ford Falcon 2002-2016

Ford Territory 2004-2016

Rear wheel drive and all wheel drive

Series –

Falcon: BA, BF, FG, FG-X

Territory: SX, SY, SZ

Body – Sedan, Wagon, Ute

Engines –

Petrol:

4.0L 6 cyl DOHC 24v MPEFI,

4.0L 6 cyl DOHC 24v MPEFI Turbo

Diesel:

2.7L (TDV6) diesel turbo

Exclusions:

Does not cover V8 engines or LPG models

Table of contents

Introduction

Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance

Chapter 2A: Six-cylinder petrol engine

Chapter 2B: V6 diesel engine

Chapter 2C: General engine overhaul procedures

Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems

Chapter 4A: Fuel and exhaust systems

Chapter 4B: Emission control systems

Chapter 5A: Starting and charging systems

Chapter 5B: Distributor ignition systems

Chapter 5C: Distributorless ignition systems

Chapter 6: Clutch

Chapter 7A: Manual transaxle

Chapter 7B: Automatic transaxle

Chapter 8: Driveshafts

Chapter 9: Brakes

Chapter 10: Suspension and steering

Chapter 11: Body

Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system

Wiring Diagrams



More details

Part number: 36734

ISBN-10: 1620920239

ISBN-13: 9781875787012

Language: English

# of pages: 384

Publication date: Monday, 31 August, 2020

Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm