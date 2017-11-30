Ford Fiesta Petrol & Diesel (62 to 17 reg) 2013 - 2017 Workshop Manual

  • Ford Fiesta Petrol & Diesel (62 to 17 reg) 2013 - 2017 Workshop Manual
Description

Complete coverage for your Ford Fiesta Petrol & Diesel ('13 - '17) 62 to 17

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

What's covered: 

Hatchback & Van. Petrol: 1.0 litre (998cc) turbo (EcoBoost), 1.25 litre (1242cc) & 1.6 litre (1596cc)
Turbo-diesel: 1.5 litre (1499cc) & 1.6 litre (1560cc) Duratorq TDCi

PLEASE NOTE:This manual has been written for vehicles sold in the United Kingdom market. While the majority of the content will be applicable to vehicles in the Australian and New Zealand markets, some variations may occur, and these may not be covered in the manual.

Exclusions: 

Does NOT cover 1.0 litre non-turbo (Duratec) or 1.4 litre petrol engines, or 'Mountune' or 'ST 200' versions (with 1.6 litre EcoBoost petrol engines). Does NOT cover new Fiesta range introduced July 2017.​

More Details

Part number: 
6407
Dimensions: 
270 x 210 mm
# of pages: 
384
ISBN-13: 
9781785214073
ISBN-10: 
1785214071
Publication date: 
Thursday, 30 November, 2017
Language: 
English
