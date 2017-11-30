Ford Fiesta Petrol & Diesel (62 to 17 reg) 2013 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Hatchback & Van. Petrol: 1.0 litre (998cc) turbo (EcoBoost), 1.25 litre (1242cc) & 1.6 litre (1596cc)

Turbo-diesel: 1.5 litre (1499cc) & 1.6 litre (1560cc) Duratorq TDCi

PLEASE NOTE:This manual has been written for vehicles sold in the United Kingdom market. While the majority of the content will be applicable to vehicles in the Australian and New Zealand markets, some variations may occur, and these may not be covered in the manual.