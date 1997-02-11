Ford Fiesta Petrol (Feb 89 - Oct 95) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Specific Information: Hatchback, Van and Courier, inc. XR2i, RS Turbo, RS 1800, Classic (to 1997), CTX (automatic) transmission and special/limited editions.For information on Diesel engines see manual no. 1172.Petrol: 1.0 litre (999cc), 1.1 litre (1118cc), 1.3 litre (1297cc), 1.4 litre (1392cc), 1.6 litre (1596 and 1597cc) and 1.8 litre (1796cc).
Does NOT cover revised range introduced October 1995.
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Cover: Hardback
Published: Tuesday, February 11, 1997
Part Number: 1595
ISBN: 9781859600870
Hatchback, Van, Courier including XR2i, RS Turbo, RS1800
Petrol: 1.0L OHV (TLB), 1.1L OHV (GUE, GUD, G6A), 1.3L OHV (JBC, J6B), 1.4L SOHC (FUF, FUG, F6E, F4A), 1.6L SOHC (LUH, LJC, LJD), 1.6L SOHC Turbo (LHA), 1.6L DOHC Zetec (L1G), 1.8L DOHC Zetec (RDB, RQC). Carurettor & EFI
