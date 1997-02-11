Ford Fiesta Petrol (Feb 89 - Oct 95) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Hatchback, Van and Courier, inc. XR2i, RS Turbo, RS 1800, Classic (to 1997), CTX (automatic) transmission and special/limited editions.For information on Diesel engines see manual no. 1172.Petrol: 1.0 litre (999cc), 1.1 litre (1118cc), 1.3 litre (1297cc), 1.4 litre (1392cc), 1.6 litre (1596 and 1597cc) and 1.8 litre (1796cc).

Does NOT cover revised range introduced October 1995.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Published: Tuesday, February 11, 1997

Part Number: 1595

ISBN: 9781859600870

Hatchback, Van, Courier including XR2i, RS Turbo, RS1800

Petrol: 1.0L OHV (TLB), 1.1L OHV (GUE, GUD, G6A), 1.3L OHV (JBC, J6B), 1.4L SOHC (FUF, FUG, F6E, F4A), 1.6L SOHC (LUH, LJC, LJD), 1.6L SOHC Turbo (LHA), 1.6L DOHC Zetec (L1G), 1.8L DOHC Zetec (RDB, RQC). Carurettor & EFI

