Ford Focus Mk1 RS & ST170 First Generation 2002 - 2005 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

ISBN: 9781787114357

By Dan Williamson

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 98 pictures

Ford’s sporting Focus Mk1 RS and ST170 are fast, fun hot hatchbacks that are rapidly gaining collector’s car status. But with potential for rust, neglect, abuse and accident damage, this quick-reference guide acts as an essential pocket-sized companion during the purchasing process.

Ford’s Focus Mk1 was a game-changing family hatchback, setting new standards for ride, handling and driver enjoyment. The sporty ST170 was noted for being a top-notch all-rounder, while the rapid RS broke the mould for front-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks, offering outstanding ability on road or track.

Today, the ST170 and Mk1 RS are highly-regarded driver’s machines, while gradually gaining cult status – and increasing value – among classic collectors.

But both machines suffer the potential for rust, neglect, abuse and accident damage – which makes buying one a task that’s fraught with risk. To help the would-be RS or ST driver, this quick-reference guide acts as a handy pocket-sized companion during the purchasing process. It aims to help buyers select the best car, pay the right price and avoid any pitfalls.

Written by a motoring journalist, long-term fast Ford enthusiast and Focus ST owner, this one-stop package of great advice includes at-a-glance tips, illustrated in-depth inspection guidance, specifications, real-world cost considerations and even notes on which modifications to avoid.

Easy-reference Focus-buying checklist

In-depth illustrated inspection guidance

Tips on how to avoid buying a fake

Advice about choosing the right model

Useful pointers for online auctions

Valuation data

Real-world cost considerations

Tips to spot the rot

Notes on what modifications to avoid

Details of clubs and specialists