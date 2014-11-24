Ford Focus Petrol (05 - 11) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Specific Information: Hatchback, Saloon and Estate models with 4-cylinder petrol engines., Petrol: 1.4 litre (1388 cc), 1.6 litre (1596 cc), 1.8 litre (1798 cc) and 2.0 litre (1999 cc).
Does NOT cover 2.5 litre 5-cylinder engine, Flexfuel models, CVT or Powershift transmission. Does NOT cover features specific to C-Max or CC (Convertible) models.
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, November 24, 2014
Part Number: 4785
ISBN: 9780857338709
Series: LS, LT. Sedan, Hatchback, Wagon
Petrol: 1.4L Duratec DOHC 16V (ASDA, ASDB), 1.6L DOHC Duratec 16V (HWDA, HWDB, SHDA, SHDB), 1.6L DOHC Duratec 16V VCT (HXDA, HXDB, SHDA, SHDB, SIDA), 1.8L Duratec HE DOHC 16V (QQDB, Q7DA), 2.0L Duratec HE DOHC 16V (AODA)
Not covered: Features specific to C-Max or CC (Convertible) models, 2.5L 5-cylinder engine, Flexfuel models, CVT or Powershift transmission
