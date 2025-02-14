Ford in the USA Part 1 - Cars up to 1948 (Auto Review Album Number 207)

Author: Rod Ward

"Here we have the first part of the story of the Ford Motor Company in the USA; cars and car-derived vans or pickups made from the beginning, up to 1948. A large part of this account concerns Henry Ford himself, including the first 40 years of his life, before the Ford Motor Co was created. Our coverage in this publication ends in 1948, the year after Henry Ford died. He had already reluctantly relinquished control of the company to his grandson, Henry Ford II. Edsel Ford, Henry’s only son, had died in 1943, broken by his father’s decades of humiliation. This publication also considers Henry Ford’s pacifism and isolationism, his relationship with the thug Harry Bennett and the production of Ford aircraft in the 1920s and 1930s



The second publication devoted to Ford US cars is Auto Review 212, published later in 2025 and covering the period after 1948 into the 21st century, including car-derived vans and pickups. Sub-ranges and models such as the Falcon are included, but not the Thunderbird (the subject of Auto Review 171). The Mustang story is told in Auto Review 013, which was published in 1999, so only Mustang models released after that year are included in AR212.



Our third publication on Ford in the USA is Auto Review 216, published in 2026, describing Ford trucks and buses, but excluding light commercial vehicles which shared their sheet metal with cars, such as the Ford Ranchero. This volume will also touch on Ford tractors and military vehicles.



UK and European Fords are described in Auto Review 091, Auto Review 092 and Auto Review 100, and Australian Fords are in Auto Review 104."



-Zeteo Publsihing