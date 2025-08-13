Ford In The USA Part II (Auto Review Album number 212)

Author: Rod Ward

Here we have the second part of the story of the Ford Motor Company in the USA; cars and car-derived vans or pickups made after 1948, into the 21st century. Sub-ranges and models such as the Falcon, Torino, Fairlane, Pinto and Maverick are included here, but not the Thunderbird (the subject of Auto Review 171). The Mustang story is told in Auto Review 013, which was published in 1999, so only models produced after 2000 are included here, to bring the Mustang account up to date.

The first part of the history of Ford in the USA was told in Auto Review 207, from the beginnings until 1948, including the first 40 years of Henry Ford’s life, before the Ford Motor Co was created. Our coverage in that publication ended in 1948, the year after Henry Ford died. He had already reluctantly relinquished control of the company to his grandson, Henry Ford II. Henry’s only son, Edsel Ford, had died in 1943, broken by his father’s decades of humiliation.