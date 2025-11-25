Ford In The USA Part III - Ford Trucks & Buses (Auto Review Album Number 216)

Author: Rod Ward

Two previous Auto Review publications have described Ford cars built in the USA.



Auto Review 207 included cars built up to 1949, and Auto Review 212 covered cars built since 1949. Ford cars and commercial vehicles built in the UK and Europe are described in Auto Review 091, 092 and 100.



In this publication we look at commercial vehicles produced or marketed by Ford in the USA. Vans, pickups, trucks, buses, fire appliances and military vehicles are considered here, but not car-derived pickups and delivery vans. Vehicles like the Ford Ranchero, which were derived from cars and remained closely related to them, are described in Auto Review 207 and 212.



Over a century of Ford commercial vehicles is an extensive heritage to be covered in our restricted number of pages, so we apologise in advance if your favourite Ford gets only a small amount of coverage.