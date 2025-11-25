Zeteo Publishing

Ford In The USA Part III - Ford Trucks & Buses (Auto Review Album Number 216)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854822150
UPC:
9781854822150
MPN:
9781854822150
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: Rod Ward

Two previous Auto Review publications have described Ford cars built in the USA.

Auto Review 207 included cars built up to 1949, and Auto Review 212 covered cars built since 1949. Ford cars and commercial vehicles built in the UK and Europe are described in Auto Review 091, 092 and 100.

In this publication we look at commercial vehicles produced or marketed by Ford in the USA. Vans, pickups, trucks, buses, fire appliances and military vehicles are considered here, but not car-derived pickups and delivery vans. Vehicles like the Ford Ranchero, which were derived from cars and remained closely related to them, are described in Auto Review 207 and 212.

Over a century of Ford commercial vehicles is an extensive heritage to be covered in our restricted number of pages, so we apologise in advance if your favourite Ford gets only a small amount of coverage.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ford In The USA Part III : Ford Trucks & Buses (Auto Review Album Number 216)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
32
Author:
Rod Ward
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Chevrolet Album Part 1 (Auto Review Album Number 209)

Chevrolet Album Part 1 (Auto Review Album Number 209)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward This publication begins our coverage of the Chevrolet marque, which will span three titles in the Auto Review series. Here we cover the inception of the Chevrolet brand, along with...