Ford Mondeo Diesel 1993 - to Sept 2000 (L to X Registration) Owners Workshop Manual

Complete coverage for your Ford Mondeo Diesel (93 - Sept 00) L to X
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
What's covered:
Saloon, Hatchback and Estate with 1.8 litre (1753cc) turbo-diesel engines, including special/limited editions.
For coverage of petrol models, see manual no. 1923.
For coverage of revised range introduced October 2000, see manual no. 3990.
Turbo-Diesel: 1.8 litre (1753cc).
Part number:
3465
Dimensions:
270 x 210mm
ISBN-13:
9781844252626
ISBN-10:
1844252620
Publication date:
Friday, 13 February, 2009
Language:
English