Ford Mustang (2005-2014) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description
Specific Information: Ford Mustang Haynes Repair Manual for 2005 thru 2014, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Exclusions:
Does not include information specific to Shelby GT500 Cobra models or Boss 302 models
Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 320
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 36052
ISBN: 9781620921876
Author: Haynes Staff
Petrol: 3.7L (22 6ci) DOHC V6, 4.0L (244ci) SOHC V6, 4.6L (281ci) SOHC 3 valve V8, 5.0L (302ci) DOHC 4 valve V8
