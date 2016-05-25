Ford Ranger & Bronco II 2WD & 4WD petrol (1983-1992) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description
Specific Information: Ford Ranger & Bronco II Haynes Repair Manual covering all models 2WD and 4WD with a gasoline engine for 1983 thru 1992, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Does not include information specific to diesel engines
Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 320
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 36070
ISBN: 9781563920660
Author: Haynes Staff
Petrol: 2.0L 4-cyl SOHC, 2.3L 4-cyl SOHC, 2.8L V6 OHV, 2.9L V6 OHV, 3.0L V6 OHV 12V, 4.0L V6 OHV 12V
Not covered: diesel engines
