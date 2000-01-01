Ford Ranger PX & PXII , Mazda BT-50 UP & UR, 2.2L, 3.2L Diesel 2011 - 2018 Workshop Manual

Description

Complete coverage for your Ford Ranger / Mazda BT-50 Diesel 2011-2018

Ford Ranger 
Series – PX & PXII
Vehicle Type - Utility cab chassis

Mazda BT-50
Series - UP & UR
Vehicle Type - Utility cab chassis

Exclusions: 

Does not cover petrol engine models

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier

