Ford Ranger PX & PXII , Mazda BT-50 UP & UR, 2.2L, 3.2L Diesel 2011 - 2018 Workshop Manual

Complete coverage for your Ford Ranger / Mazda BT-50 Diesel 2011-2018
Ford Ranger
Series – PX & PXII
Vehicle Type - Utility cab chassis
Mazda BT-50
Series - UP & UR
Vehicle Type - Utility cab chassis
Exclusions:
Does not cover petrol engine models
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier
