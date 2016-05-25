Ford Thunderbird & Mercury Cougar (1989-1997) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!, --Step-by-step procedures, --Easy-to-follow photos, --Complete troubleshooting section, --Valuable short cuts, --Color spark plug diagnosis

Specific Information: Ford Thunderbird and Mercury Cougar Haynes Repair Manual for 1989 thru 1997, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 8.5 x 11

Pages: 256

Cover: Paperback

Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Part Number: 36086

ISBN: 9781563923111

Author: Haynes Staff

Description 1:

Rear wheel drive

Description 2:

Petrol: 3.8L V6 OHV EF, 3.8L V6 OHV EFI supercharged, 5.0L V8 OHV EFI, 4.6L V8 SOHC EFI

Description 3:



Description 4:

