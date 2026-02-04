Formula 1 2023/2024 Technical Insights

A great classic of technical motorsport literature focusing on F1 is back: the book Formula 1. Technical Insight, written by Paolo Filisetti, one of the most respected draftsmen and technical writers within the “Circus”, analyses the principal technical and regulatory development of the two-year period 2023-2024. Two years that saw the introduction of changes affecting both the aerodynamics of the cars and the Power Units, but also the cockpits, brakes, tyres and various engine components. Two seasons, therefore, of great interest on both a technical and sporting level. Red Bull Racing once again won the world title double in 2023 (the Drivers’ with Max Verstappen and the Constructors’ World Championships), while the 2024 World Championship turned out to be one of the most closely fought seasons in recent years. The “usual” Max dominated the early rounds and went on to be crowned world champion again at the end of the season. But the World Championship was also characterised by the revival of Ferrari and, above all, of McLaren with its drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

As with previous editions, the book contains hundreds of colour drawings as well as a race-by-race analysis of all 46 Grand Prix races over which these two championships were held, not forgetting the ""hot topics"" of the 2025 World Championship.