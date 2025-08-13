Formula 1 75 Years - At Speed with the World's Greatest Motorsport

Celebrate 75 years of Formula 1 racing, from 1950 through the modern era, with this riveting pictorial history.

There is Formula 1, and then there are all other forms of motorsport. F1 is what every competition driver aspires to, whether they admit it or not. Top drivers, top teams, top racing cars, top tracks. It is the pinnacle of motor racing.

Formula 1 marks its 75th anniversary in 2025. Established as the top motorsport category in Europe in 1950, its grand-prix roots go back to the earliest days of the automobile. There was the first car, then there was the second car. The racing commenced shortly thereafter.

Written by top F1 journalists Stuart Codling and James Roberts, Formula 1 75 Years takes you on a thrilling ride through it all with:

A full history of the teams and their cars, from the return of pre-war greats like Alfa Romeo, Mercedes, and Lancia to the rise of new specialists like Ferrari, Lotus, and Cooper up through today’s top competitors like Red Bull, Williams, and McLaren



Legendary drivers, including Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and more



Sidebars highlighting key events, behind-the-scenes machinations, legendary cars, and every champion



Stunning historic and contemporary photography, with image selection and captions by top automotive photographer James Mann

This engaging and beautifully designed overview of the world’s greatest motorsport is a must-have for every fan’s collection.