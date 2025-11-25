Formula 1 By those who were there (Peter Nyggard)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788794190404
UPC:
9788794190404
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Formula 1 By those who were there (Peter Nyggard)
  • Formula 1 By those who were there (Peter Nyggard)
  • Formula 1 By those who were there (Peter Nyggard)
  • Formula 1 By those who were there (Peter Nyggard)
$185.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Formula 1 is more popular than ever. The race calendar expands every single year, with more spectators flocking to Formula 1 tracks, and more people tuning in behind their TV screens to follow every twist, every acceleration, and every overtake.

But Formula 1 is much more than what is shown on TV. Formula 1 is mechanics at work in the battle for split-seconds during a pit stop. Formula 1 is massive development departments working to find the key to success. Formula 1 is a commercial circus that entertains and impresses.

In this book, one of the most experienced figures in the Formula 1 caravan, reporter and photographer Peter Nygaard, takes readers behind the scenes. Nygaard has covered almost two-thirds of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races that have been held since Formula 1's inception in 1950. Through his camera lens and conversations with some of the most central figures, he tells the stories of the greatest drivers, the wildest dramas, and the continuous evolution of Formula 1.

Hear from some of the biggest figures who, from inside the car, the pit lane, or around the track, have experienced everything that makes Formula 1 what it is today.

  • Peter Nygaard has covered more than 700 Formula 1 races in his career, making him one of the most experienced photographers in his field
  • Bound in black velvet, giving the book an exclusive and luxurious appearance
  • Beautiful photographs are accompanied by fantastic quotes from drivers, team principals, and team
View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Formula 1: By those who were there
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
272
Author:
Peter Nyggard
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206) Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
Add to Cart

Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard)

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$200.00
Automotive author Peter Nygaard opens his archives for the first time to tell the story of one of the most famous races in the world. Since its first world championship in 1950, Formula 1 has held...
Out of stock
MG's Abingdon Factory: Those Were The Days... MG's Abingdon Factory: Those Were The Days...

MG's Abingdon Factory - Those Were The Days...

Veloce Publishing

$49.99
By: Brian Moylan . 2014 REPRINT The MG, from being a Morris car modified in the corner of a backstreet workshop, evolved into a sports car in its own right. The demand for this fiery little car...