Formula 1 Cars - The greatest F1 cars from 1950 to the present day (Maurice Hamilton)

A visual and fact-filled feast for every true F1 fan.



A stunning Formula One book with amazing photography showcasing 50 iconic F1 cars from 1950 to the modern day, highlighting engineering innovations, their impact on the automotive industry, historic races, drivers, pioneering engineers and teams who put them on the racing track.

Maurice Hamilton covers the technical specifications of the cars and pulls out the amazing stories behind the pictures to appeal to every true Formula 1 fan and lovers of the Grand Prix and motor sport.

Get the inside story on the teams, the designers, famous drivers and the memorable races they were involved in plus the amazing tracks they raced on.