Formula One the Cars and the Drivers - Paintings by Michael Turner (2nd Ed)

Description

Paintings by Michael Turner and Commentary by Nigel Roebuck, hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780600350286, 2nd Edition, 2nd hand book, Excellent Like New Condition

Formula One
The essence of Grand Prix racing through three momentous decades — the great car and driver combinations, many of the great moments — is cat ed in this book, through Michael Turner's outstanding paintings and an enlightened text by Nigel Roebuck, who draws on his associations with many of the drivers as well as the teams.

Formula One spans the years of the World Championships, from Farina and Alfa Romeo, through Ascari and Ferrari, Fangio and Mercedes, Moss and Vanwall, Brabham and Cooper, Clark and Lotus to the giants of recent years — Stewart and Tyrrell, Peterson and Lotus, Lauda and Ferrari, Hunt and McLaren, Andretti and Lotus, Jones and Williams, Villeneuve and Ferrari.. .

More than 80 paintings — many appearing for the first time — recall races on the circuits of the world, and these are complemented by original sketches of the Grand Prix scene.

Michael Turner's work has an unrivalled reputation for technical accuracy and for mood, while Nigel Roebuck has a rare ability to write from deep subject knowledge. Their collaboration has led

