Formula One: -The Champions - 75 years of legendary F1 drivers

Bask in Formula One glory with this 75th Anniversary edition of The Champions, featuring exhilarating photography and expert commentary.



Since the Grand Prix’s start in 1950, just 34 men have achieved the accolade of F1 World Champion. For the first time, legendary F1 commentator Maurice Hamilton and award-winning photographers Bernard and Paul-Henri Cahier bring the heroes of this iconic sport together, in a stunning photographic portrayal of the poise, skill and winning mindset that separates the fast from the furious, the elite from the talented.



Formula One and its champions are brought to life with:

An exquisitely written profile of each of the 34 F1 World Champions , with key details from the driver’s life and F1 career

Stunning photography of the drivers and their cars, both on and off the track

Historic interviews with the sport’s lost heroes , including James Hunt and Ayrton Senna

Exclusive quotes from icons such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg

A brand new foreword by Damon Hill, former F1 World Champion.

Debate has raged over which driver is the best of the best. It is impossible to say. But that will not deter energetic and informed discussion, usually predicated on a personal preference swayed by affection. Each of these champions will have experienced and delivered pulse-raising performances many times over.





Fully revised and updated for the 75th Anniversary and with a new foreword by F1 legend Damon Hill, with this handsome homage to the most ferocious of sports and the incredible sportsmen who drive at the edge in pursuit of greatness, it is time to choose your favourite F1 Champion.