Ivy Press

Formula One: -The Champions - 75 years of legendary F1 drivers

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781836005650
UPC:
9781836005650
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$75.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Bask in Formula One glory with this 75th Anniversary edition of The Champions, featuring exhilarating photography and expert commentary.

Since the Grand Prix’s start in 1950, just 34 men have achieved the accolade of F1 World Champion. For the first time, legendary F1 commentator Maurice Hamilton and award-winning photographers Bernard and Paul-Henri Cahier bring the heroes of this iconic sport together, in a stunning photographic portrayal of the poise, skill and winning mindset that separates the fast from the furious, the elite from the talented.

Formula One and its champions are brought to life with:

 

  • An exquisitely written profile of each of the 34 F1 World Champions, with key details from the driver’s life and F1 career
  • Stunning photography of the drivers and their cars, both on and off the track
  • Historic interviews with the sport’s lost heroes, including James Hunt and Ayrton Senna
  • Exclusive quotes from icons such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg
  • A brand new foreword by Damon Hill, former F1 World Champion.

Debate has raged over which driver is the best of the best. It is impossible to say. But that will not deter energetic and informed discussion, usually predicated on a personal preference swayed by affection. Each of these champions will have experienced and delivered pulse-raising performances many times over.

 
Fully revised and updated for the 75th Anniversary and with a new foreword by F1 legend Damon Hill, with this handsome homage to the most ferocious of sports and the incredible sportsmen who drive at the edge in pursuit of greatness, it is time to choose your favourite F1 Champion.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Formula One: -The Champions - 75 years of legendary F1 drivers
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
240
Author:
Maurice Hamilton
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Grands Prix - 75 Years of Formula One Racing
Add to Cart

Grands Prix - 75 Years of Formula One Racing

ACC ART BOOKS

$190.00
Forward By Sir Jackie Stewart Stunning colour and black-and-white photographs of the F1 cars and their drivers Fascinating anecdotes of car-to-car combat, close shaves, and explosive...
Out of stock
Formula One 2023 The Official Review - F1 DVD

Formula One 2023 The Official Review - F1 DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
PAL Region Code 2 The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™ Review  Fans have once again been treated to another spectacular season of Formula 1 racing.  Dutchman Max...
On Sale
Formula One 2019 Official Review - F1 DVD (F12019) Formula One 2019 Official Review - F1 DVD (F12019)
Add to Cart

Formula One 2019 Official Review - F1 DVD

Duke Video

Now: $30.00
Was: $49.95
PAL, Region 2, 6 hours 16 minutes THE OFFICIAL REVIEW OF THE 2019 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™ 21 races. Record-breaking wins. An unforgettable year of Formula 1®  Relive the...
Out of stock
On Sale
Formula One 2021 The Official Review - F1 DVD (5017559134402)

Formula One 2021 The Official Review - F1 DVD

Duke Video

Now: $30.00
Was: $49.95
THE Official Review of the 2021 FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM on two-disc DVD   Unpredictable, explosive and intense to the end – experience a season like no other   Get ready...