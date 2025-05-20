Formula One The Circuits - Then and Now

Description

Travel through time and across continents with this one-of-a-kind tribute to Formula One’s most iconic racetracks.

Formula One The Circuits: Then and Now reveals the evolution of the sport by placing historic photography side by side with contemporary images of the same scenes, capturing decades of change in one thrilling volume.

Explore the infamous curves of Monza and Spa, once unforgiving gauntlets of speed, now reimagined for modern safety standards. Visit long-lost circuits like Pescara, Reims and Rouen, where the echoes of roaring engines remain, even as parts of the tracks disappear under farmland or city streets. From the danger-defying layouts of the 1950s to today’s precision-built international venues, every chapter tells a story of transformation, risk, and technological progress.

Featuring more than 350 photographs and expert commentary from former F1 journalist Frank Hopkinson, this is an essential book for fans who want to understand the history behind the sport they love. Whether you are drawn to its glamorous present or its audacious past, this book offers a rare chance to see how far Formula One has come.

This is the story of Formula One told through its greatest circuits - past and present, lost and legendary.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Formula One The Circuits : Then and Now
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
240
Author:
Frank Hopkinson
