Forza Ferrari: How F1's Most Famous Team Can Win Again

Description

‘Every F1 fan knows the magic Ferrari brings to the sport of F1. The passion of the tifosi is one-of-a-kind. Nate does a fantastic job of capturing the heart, soul, and energy of the legendary big red machine.’ Daniel Ricciardo

‘A lively, compelling Ferrari book from a Ferrari expert; you won't be able to put it down.' Guenther Steiner

‘Remarkable access to such an iconic team that is often shrouded in mystery. Nate lifts the lid on both the successes and failings of Ferrari’s past with must-read insight for both new and existing fans.’ Chris Medland

Why has Ferrari struggled so much in recent years? When will Ferrari win another Championship?

In Forza Ferrari, FIA-accredited F1 journalist and a leading voice in ESPN's F1 coverage, Nate Saunders looks for answers to these questions and goes beyond simple answers by delving into the shifts within F1 from Ferrari's dominance in the mid-2000s to their current challenges.

With an extensive network across the F1 paddock, Nate’s close relationships with key figures, particularly at Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren, offer him unique access to the heart of the sport. His rapport with drivers like Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo, along with influential leaders such as Guenther Steiner, Stefano Domenicali, and Luca di Montezemolo, ensures a depth of perspective that few can match.

As Formula 1 anticipates major rule changes in 2026, and with Ferrari potentially poised for a comeback with Lewis Hamilton signing a multi-year contract starting in 2025, interest in Ferrari has never been higher. Forza Ferrari is perfectly timed to bridge the gap between historical context and the intricate details of F1's evolving landscape and will capture the imagination of new fans as well as seasoned followers of a sport on the brink of a new era.

Foreword by Luca di Cordero Montezemolo (former Chairman of Ferrari)

