Gentlemen, Start Your Engines - The Rest of the Story... (by Wilbur Shaw)

Description

Hard cover, 384 pages including 64 new text pages by Bob Gates and 67 new color and B&W photos. written by Wilbur Shaw with new text by Bob Gates

An informal autobiography of an immortal racing driver, sportsman and gentleman.

 

Indianapolis’s Boyle Race Team HQ has produced an exact reprint (scan) of the original racing classic, with an update that lends additional insight into Wilbur Shaw’s extraordinary life through personal remembrances from his son, Wilbur Shaw Jr.

The original 1955 edition was enormously popular in its day but has long been out of print. The expanded edition describes how Wilbur inspired not only his son, but all he came in contact with, and how his legacy continues to impact the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s management today.

 

