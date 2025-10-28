German Cars (Peter Ruch & Andrea Rapelli, 2025)

This photography book is dedicated to the excellence of German cars and provides a visual journey through the most important brands in motor history, catching the essence and soul of these wonders on four wheels. From the legendary Mercedes-Benz to the outstanding sport features of BMW and Porsche, to the versatility of the Volkswagen Group, this is a story of accurate engineering and extraordinary design.

A Unique Content Mix: this book provides excellent high quality images, engaging narrative and fascinating historical details of iconic and modern models



Anecdotes and Insights for Sport cars Enthusiasts: from the glorious past of German cars to their contemporary influences and future prospects



Global Influence and Technical Perfection: the Made in Germany and its influence on global automotive trends, from Formula 1 tracks to ordinary roads