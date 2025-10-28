German Cars (Peter Ruch & Andrea Rapelli, 2025)

Description
This photography book is dedicated to the excellence of German cars and provides a visual journey through the most important brands in motor history, catching the essence and soul of these wonders on four wheels. From the legendary Mercedes-Benz to the outstanding sport features of BMW and Porsche, to the versatility of the Volkswagen Group, this is a story of accurate engineering and extraordinary design.
A Unique Content Mix: this book provides excellent high quality images, engaging narrative and fascinating historical details of iconic and modern models
Anecdotes and Insights for Sport cars Enthusiasts: from the glorious past of German cars to their contemporary influences and future prospects
Global Influence and Technical Perfection: the Made in Germany and its influence on global automotive trends, from Formula 1 tracks to ordinary roads
Additional Information
Book Title:
German Cars
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
304
Author:
Peter Ruch, Andrea Rapelli
